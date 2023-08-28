1,346 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.70. 569,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,594. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

