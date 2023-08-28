560,459 Shares in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW) Acquired by Kim LLC

Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Lavoro Stock Performance

LVROW stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.78. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,090. Lavoro Limited has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural input retailer in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. It offers farmers a portfolio of agriculture input products, including seed, fertilizer, crop protection, emerging biologics, and other specialty products. It helps farmers to plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage farming operations to optimize outcomes.

