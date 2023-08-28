ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, August 30th

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of AMKYF stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

