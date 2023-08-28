ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, August 30th

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance
Shares of AMKYF stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $59.43.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
