Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,764. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

