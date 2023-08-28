Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.51

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 25880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.
View Our Latest Analysis on AGRO
Adecoagro Price Performance
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
