Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.55.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGRO

Adecoagro Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.32 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,981,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,364,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,214,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 116,958 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,981,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 725,546 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.