Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.55.
Adecoagro Trading Up 2.9 %
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,981,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,364,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,214,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 116,958 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,981,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 725,546 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
See Also
