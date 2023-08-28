Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.74.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $63.09 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.