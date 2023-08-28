AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. AerSale has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,547,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AerSale news, Director Andrew C. Levy acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $250,164.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,547,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,296 shares of company stock worth $847,008 in the last three months. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AerSale by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

