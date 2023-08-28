AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AEye Price Performance

LIDR remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Monday. 1,093,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,924.40% and a negative return on equity of 99.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

AEye Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AEye by 240.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

