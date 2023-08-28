AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6482 per share. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

