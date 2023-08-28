Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $8.12 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Agricultural Bank of China’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.