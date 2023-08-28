Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up about 5.5% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Trex worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,011. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

