Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 7.7% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,440 shares of company stock worth $9,178,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,373,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,525,229. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.