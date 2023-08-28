AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Up 175.0% in August

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATMC remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of AlphaTime Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMC. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

