Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 54.75%.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

