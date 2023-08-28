American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $157.00 Average PT from Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in American Water Works by 367.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $140.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

