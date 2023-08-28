AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Increased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.39. 903,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABC

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.