Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. EZCORP comprises approximately 3.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 2,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 525,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 503,444 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.68. 136,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $478.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

