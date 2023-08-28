Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Invests $3.76 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. First Citizens BancShares comprises 3.9% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,145.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 130,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.7 %

FCNCA stock traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,371.89. 36,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,165. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,354.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.