AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Insider Purchases $73,410.00 in Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) insider Fred W. Wagenhals purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMMO Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ POWW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AMMO had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

AMMO Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AMMO by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMMO by 148.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 418,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMMO by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMMO by 626.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMMO by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.