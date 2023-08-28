AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Insider Purchases $73,410.00 in Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) insider Fred W. Wagenhals purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AMMO Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ POWW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.59.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AMMO had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMMO Company Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
