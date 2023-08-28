Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $750,888.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $730,069.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $750,888.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,306 shares of company stock worth $4,470,696. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.