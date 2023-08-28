Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.16 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

