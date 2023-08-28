Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $16.08

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.