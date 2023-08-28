Analysts Set Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $276.38

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $214.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $440,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,104.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total value of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,450. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.