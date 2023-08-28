Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Achieves $195.86 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $195.86 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00020040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,996.27 or 1.00069781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01941485 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $5,701,986.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

