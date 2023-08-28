Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

APGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Nimish P. Shah acquired 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

NASDAQ:APGE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,409. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $25.54.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

