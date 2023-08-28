Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $12.99 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,644,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,241,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

