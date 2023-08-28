Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 371.7% from the July 31st total of 57,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 760,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ AUVI remained flat at $0.64 on Friday. 153,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.24.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 60.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied UV by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

