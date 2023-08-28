Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 371.7% from the July 31st total of 57,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 760,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Applied UV Price Performance
NASDAQ AUVI remained flat at $0.64 on Friday. 153,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.24.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 60.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.30%.
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.
