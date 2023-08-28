Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Todd Hornsby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40 shares in the company, valued at $302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,034. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

APYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Apyx Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APYX

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.