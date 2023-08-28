ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Transactions at ArcBest
In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis L. Anderson II sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $577,005.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,238.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,227,501 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ArcBest
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB
ArcBest Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.57.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ArcBest
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.