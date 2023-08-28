Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $287.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

