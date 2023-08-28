Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artemis Strategic Investment stock remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,801. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,560,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
