Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Artemis Strategic Investment stock remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,801. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,560,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.