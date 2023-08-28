Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Down 37.0% in August

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance
Ascent Solar Technologies stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 10,273,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,747,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $8.88.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Solar Technologies
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.