Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Down 37.0% in August

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Ascent Solar Technologies stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 10,273,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,747,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

