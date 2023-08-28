ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

ASX has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASE Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4672 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 65.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 51,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

