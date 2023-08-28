Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 400 ($5.10) in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 425 ($5.42) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.50.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 5.5 %

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.