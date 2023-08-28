Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Aterian

In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 72,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $37,041.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,350,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,767.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 58,580 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $29,875.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,383,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 72,631 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $37,041.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,350,525 shares in the company, valued at $688,767.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,360 shares of company stock valued at $152,674. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 89.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 4,201.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 103,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.83. Aterian has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.77.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 103.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Further Reading

