Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the July 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 89,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

