Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Auddia Trading Up 83.3 %

Shares of Auddia stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

clip interactive’s creative digital solutions monetize and connect fans to brands by utilizing the benefits of interactive radio. our team brings an enormous amount of mobile, web, radio and digital marketing expertise with over ten years of combined effort already invested in development. based in boulder, colorado, we’re inspired by a community known for supporting technology-based business.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.