Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Auddia Trading Up 83.3 %
Shares of Auddia stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.53.
Auddia Company Profile
