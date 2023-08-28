Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $10.31 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $10.31 or 0.00039632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.65 billion and $114.63 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,827,248 coins and its circulating supply is 353,451,068 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

