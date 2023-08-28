Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of AWX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
