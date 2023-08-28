Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.