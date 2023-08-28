Avalon Trust Co Acquires Shares of 173,389 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 173,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $39,092,000. Visa accounts for approximately 3.9% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.04. The stock has a market cap of $454.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

