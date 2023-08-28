Avalon Trust Co Acquires Shares of 173,389 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 173,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $39,092,000. Visa accounts for approximately 3.9% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.04. The stock has a market cap of $454.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.