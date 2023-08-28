Avalon Trust Co Buys Shares of 118,574 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $84.33. 6,479,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,872,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

