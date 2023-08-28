Avalon Trust Co Invests $2.13 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,488. The company has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

