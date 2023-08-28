Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen Sells 25,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avantor Trading Up 1.0 %

Avantor stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,706. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Avantor by 211.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

