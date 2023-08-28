Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen Sells 25,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Avantor Trading Up 1.0 %
Avantor stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,706. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Avantor by 211.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantor
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.