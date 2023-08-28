Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avid Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

