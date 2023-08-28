Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Backblaze has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%. The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Backblaze

In related news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $516,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,746 shares of company stock worth $396,833. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Backblaze by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Backblaze by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Backblaze by 29.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Backblaze by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

