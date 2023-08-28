Bank of America Cuts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $18.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.