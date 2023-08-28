Bank of America Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $9.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.22 on Friday. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.96.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.02%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in GAP by 235.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

