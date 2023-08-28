Banyan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 43,948 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,948 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 6.0% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.23. 121,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,608. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.