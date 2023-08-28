Barclays Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $17.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Foot Locker stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $17,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

